MOVES: Credit Suisse loses two traders in covered rejig

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has waved goodbye to
two covered bond traders as it restructures its coverage of the
product, according to market sources.
Abraham Sierra, the Swiss investment bank's head of covered
bond and SSA trading, and Markus Binninger, senior covered bond
trader, left the bank last week, according to sources. Both were
based in Frankfurt.
Meanwhile, London-based traders Shailen Pau and Dan Enderli
will drop covered bonds from their area of coverage and focus on
SSA.
Covered bond trading has passed onto Lefteris Kyriacou and
Marc Evans, who will trade the product in all currencies in
fixed-rate format and report to Chris Orr, co-head of European
investment-grade credit trading. Jonathan Eyles will continue to
trade covered bonds floating-rate notes.
