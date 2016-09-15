MOVES-Stoler leaves Credit Suisse CMBS team

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - Jeremy Stoler, a director in the
commercial mortgage division of Credit Suisse's asset finance
group has left the bank, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
Stoler joined the European lender about three years ago as
the bank looked to reboot its commercial mortgage bond
securitization business under group head Mark Brown.
The bank currently ranks third in IFR's US league tables
that track new CMBS bond sales.
CMBS deal flow has waned as banks have struggled to adapt to
looming new "skin in the game" rules aimed at curbing loose
underwriting that has fallen back into vogue.
Banks and private lenders this year have issued only US$41bn
of new CMBS through September 9, versus about US$69bn during the
same period last year, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch data.
Credit Suisse still plans to make hires to its team and to
sell two more conduit CMBS and a large-loan trade before
year-end, one of the people said.
Stoler, who has previously worked at BGC Partners,
Centerline Capital and Nomura, declined comment.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)