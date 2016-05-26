MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Chisari for tech M&A

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
NEW YORK, May 26 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Marco Chisari as a managing director in its west coast technology mergers and acquisitions group.
Chisari will report to global M&A heads Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger. He joins Credit Suisse from Abu Dhabi-based investment company Mubadala, where he was head of M&A and business development for Mubadala Technology.
Prior to joining Mubadala in 2009, Chisari was a technology media and telecommunications banker at JP Morgan in London where he covered the IT services, software, telecom equipment, and semiconductor sectors. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.