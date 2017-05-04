Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
Walsh will be based in San Francisco and report to David Hermer, global head of ECM.
He joins Credit Suisse from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was co-head of its TMT ECM. Prior to joining Merrill in 2003, he worked at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.