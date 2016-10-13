MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Wortendyke for industrials group

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Credit Suisse named Jason Wortendyke and Bill Young as co-heads of its global diversified industrials and aerospace & defense group.
Wortendyke will work out of Chicago and be part of the bank's Midwest leadership. Young will be based in New York.
Wortendyke is rejoining Credit Suisse from Citigroup, where he was most recently head of diversified industrials for the EMEA. He began his career at Credit Suisse as an analyst in its Chicago office where he worked for six years.
Young has been with Credit Suisse since 2005, most recently as a managing director in the global industrials group. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.