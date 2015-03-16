Fadi Attia joins Credit Agricole syndicate team

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Just a month or so after leaving Barclays, Fadi Attia has been hired at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as a director on its US syndicate desk.

Attia will cover Latin America as well as US high-grade and high-yield transactions at the French bank, which is building its LatAm presence.

He will report to Nick Leopardi, head of the US syndicate desk.

Attia left Barclays in February after a stint of more than three years at the British bank. Before that he worked at HSBC, where he was a director on the CEEMEA debt syndicate desk. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)