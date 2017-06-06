MOVES-Credit Suisse hires info services banker from Foros -sources

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 5
Credit Suisse Group AG
has hired Simon Auerbach from boutique investment bank
Foros to focus on business and information services, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Auerbach, a managing director, will start in July in New
York and cover companies such as Thomson Reuters Corp
and Bloomberg LP, according to the sources, who asked not to be
named because the hire had not yet been announced.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment, while a
representative for Foros and Auerbach did not respond to
requests for comment.
Auerbach will report to Mark Simonian, Credit Suisse's
global co-head of technology, media and telecommunications and
also to the Americas media and telecom head, Eric Federman, the
sources added.
Auerbach was one of the first bankers to join Foros, a
boutique bank founded by Jean Manas, who started it in 2009
after leaving Deutsche Bank AG.
Previously, Auerbach worked at Goldman Sachs from 2001 to
2009, according to his LinkedIn page.
Credit Suisse's most recent information services banker,
Michael Gilbert, left the bank last year to join PJT Partners
Inc.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Peter
Cooney)