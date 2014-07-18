版本:
MOVES-David Poh leaves Societe Generale to join Credit Suisse

July 18 Switzerland-based financial services company Credit Suisse Group AG said it had appointed David Poh director and team head for external asset managers (EAM), Southeast Asia, for private banking and wealth management in the Asia Pacific.

Poh will be based in Singapore and report to Wolfgang Neumann, head of external asset managers (EAM) Asia Pacific, the company said.

Poh's responsibilities include leading the company's EAM Southeast Asia business and developing and implementing strategies focusing on the traditional EAM business as well as new client segments, Credit Suisse said.

Poh joins Credit Suisse from wealth management firm Societe Generale Private Banking and Trust where he was the regional head, investment advisors, discretionary portfolio management and asset allocation.
