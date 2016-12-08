MOVES-Hedger to leave Credit Suisse

LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Cameron Hedger, co-head of fund-linked
products in Credit Suisse's global solutions business, is
leaving the Swiss bank as part of an expanded cost cutting plan
announced on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
Hedger's departure is part of Credit Suisse's plan to reduce
costs by over SFr4bn by 2018, in part through a reduction in the
duplication of roles by the removal of co-heads.
Hedger ran the fund-linked products business alongside
co-head Mounir Elarchi, who came from the fixed income side of
the business. Hedger's background was in equities, where he was
previously head of European equity derivatives at the bank and
retained responsibility for equity derivatives structuring
alongside his wider role in global solutions.
Following Hedger's departure, Elarchi will become sole head
of fund-linked products for the global solutions business, the
sources said.
The cross-asset global solutions business was formed in
October 2015 under Eraj Shirvani as Credit Suisse streamlined
its global markets division around key clients.
The solutions platform brings together Argentum, the bank's
off balance sheet structured note issuance platform, with its
nit-linked investment products platform, iCPPI. The business
also provides hybrid transactions, repackaged notes and offers
liquidity and risk management products to clients.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)