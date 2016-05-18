MOVES-Jefferies hires five senior bankers from Credit Suisse-sources

May 17 Jefferies Group LLC hired five senior
investment bankers from Credit Suisse on Tuesday,
according to people familiar with the matter, in a major move to
bulk up its technology banking practice.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, has
hired Cully Davis, Bill Brady, Steve West, Cameron Lester and
John Metz, the people said, asking not to be named because the
hires had not yet been announced.
Jefferies and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The five bankers, who are all managing directors, will join
Jefferies' San Francisco office, which will now have nine
managing directors and more than 30 bankers total.
Late last year, Jefferies lost four technology bankers to
UBS Group AG, including three managing directors.
Most of the bankers who left Credit Suisse on Tuesday had
worked at the Swiss bank together for years and will take on
similar roles at Jefferies focused on various parts of the
technology sector.
Brady, who was chairman of the global technology investment
banking group at Credit Suisse, will become a vice chairman of
Jefferies and chairman of the global technology banking group,
the people said.
Davis, the former co-head of Credit Suisse's Americas equity
capital markets origination group, will become head of West
Coast technology investment banking and vice chairman of equity
capital markets, they added.
As part of the moves, West, a former co-head of software
investment banking at Credit Suisse, will become Jefferies'
global head of software investment banking, the sources said.
Cameron Lester, Credit Suisse's head of global internet
investment banking who returned to the bank last year after a
15-year career in venture capital, will becomes Jefferies'
global head of internet investment banking and one of three
global co-heads of technology investment banking.
John Metz, Credit Suisse's former head of global enterprise
technology banking, will join Jefferies as global head of
enterprise investment banking.
Yahoo Finance first reported the news on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Tom
Brown)