MOVES-Credit Suisse deputy CIO Keating to step down after 30 years

ZURICH May 13 Credit Suisse's head of
private banking research and deputy global chief investment
officer (CIO) will retire next year after three decades,
according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Giles Keating will remain deputy global CIO as well as
co-chair of Credit Suisse's research institute until his
retirement at the start of June 2016, the memo read.
As of next month, Loris Centola will take over as global
head of research for Credit Suisse's private bank, the memo,
dated May 13 and signed by the bank's global CIO Michael
Strobaek, read.
"The English expression we'd probably use is to say, 'it's a
good innings,'" Keating said in an interview. "Thirty years I
think is a great length time," he said, adding he hoped to
remain involved in the financial industry.
Centola joined Zurich-based Credit Suisse from cross-town
rival UBS last November.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)