版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 01:40 BJT

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Barclays exec to leveraged finance unit

July 31 Credit Suisse Group AG named Matthew Grinnell as a managing director in the leveraged finance and sponsors group.

Grinnell, who joins from Barclays, will be responsible for Credit Suisse's private equity relationships.

He will join Credit Suisse in early November and will be based in London.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐