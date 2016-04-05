MOVES-LPC: Credit Suisse's head of par loan trading Zamore said to leave

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
NEW YORK, April 5 Barry Zamore, head of US par loan trading at Credit Suisse in New York, who championed the removal of assignment fees from the US$880bn loan market, has left the bank, sources said.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
Zamore declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra/Jon Methven)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.