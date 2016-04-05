版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 00:44 BJT

MOVES-LPC: Credit Suisse's head of par loan trading Zamore said to leave

| NEW YORK, April 5

NEW YORK, April 5 Barry Zamore, head of US par loan trading at Credit Suisse in New York, who championed the removal of assignment fees from the US$880bn loan market, has left the bank, sources said.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Zamore declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra/Jon Methven)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐