Credit Suisse names Citi veteran as Mideast ultra-high net worth head

DUBAI Jan 5 Credit Suisse has hired Muwaffak Bibi to head its ultra-high net worth individuals business in the Middle East, the Swiss lender said in a statement on Monday.

Bibi joins from Citigroup, having spent more than 35 years with the U.S. bank, including serving as chairman of Citi Private Bank in the Middle East and North Africa since 1999, the statement added.

He will be based in Geneva and will report to Bruno Daher, chief executive of Credit Suisse Middle East.