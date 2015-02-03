版本:
MOVES-Former RBC Capital Markets boss Standish joins hedge fund

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Mark Standish, the former co-chief executive of of RBC Capital Markets, has joined Deimos Asset Management as a managing partner. The Canadian bank announced that Standish was leaving the bank last week, leaving his co-head Doug McGregor in sole charge of the investment bank.

Deimos Asset Management is the new name of Guggenheim Global Trading, a hedge fund previously owned by Guggenheim Partners that has been bought out by management. Deimos will retain the previous senior management team of GGT, led by Loren Katzovitz and Patrick Hughes.

Standish joined RBC in New York in 1995 as head of proprietary and structured trading. He and McGregor took over the running of the investment bank in late 2008, after then head Charles Winograd stepped down. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
