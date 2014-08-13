MOVES-Nitesh Mistry joins Deutsche Asset from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
Aug 13 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG, said it appointed Nitesh Mistry as director to oversee its infrastructure debt investment business in Europe.
Mistry was previously a director in the European investment banking division of Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ .
Mistry, who has more than 15 years of experience in the infrastructure market, will be based in London.
He will report to Jorge Rodriguez, head of Deutsche Asset's infrastructure debt.
Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share