MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new TMT investment banking global co-head

| March 7
March 7 Deutsche Bank has appointed
Mark Keene as global co-head of technology, media and telecom
(TMT) investment banking, replacing Chris Colpitts, who left to
join buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd.
Keene, who is based in San Francisco, will lead the group
along with Gavin Deane, a London-based banker who has been
co-head of the TMT group for the past three years, Deutsche Bank
announced internally on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.
Colpitts, who was also based in San Francisco, will become
head of U.S. TMT at CVC, according to sources who asked not to
be identified because his appointment is not yet public. He had
been global co-head of the group since 2013, and was with the
bank for the past 10 years.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank confirmed the changes. A CVC
spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Keene's promotion comes after a 10-year career with Deutsche
Bank. He was previously head of Americas technology investment
banking, and advised on a number of high-profile deals in the
semiconductor industry, one of the most active areas of
technology dealmaking in the past year.
Keene advise Avago Technologies Ltd on its $37
billion acquisition of Broadcom Corp last year, and has
also worked with other clients in the chip sector, including NXP
Semiconductor NV.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting
by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)