MOVES-Leveto leaves Goldman for Deutsche

NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Greg Leveto, a former Goldman Sachs vice president, is joining Deutsche Bank's transportation, infrastructure and energy finance group as a director, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

He will be based in New York and report to Armin Rothauser, head of the unit, which recently helped finance a US$4.56bn expansion of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

Leveto left Goldman last month after spending eight years with the bank.

His most recent post was in Goldman's hard asset trading group, where he focused on credit trading, capital structure analysis, special situations and portfolio risk management. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)