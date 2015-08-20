MOVES-Deutsche replenishes DCM with McNiven Young hire

LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired James McNiven Young from Goldman Sachs to work in its liability management team, according to a source familiar with the matter.

McNiven Young started as an analyst at the US bank in May 2013 and was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked in UBS's debt capital markets liability management group between September 2011 and May 2013.

McNiven Young's hire comes following the departure of Rasmus Persson, who left Deutsche for Goldman in July. He will join the US bank in the Autumn and will focus on UK financial institutions within the bank's DCM team. (Reporting by Philip Wright, writing by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker and Gareth Gore)