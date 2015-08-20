MOVES-Deutsche replenishes DCM with McNiven Young hire

LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired James McNiven
Young from Goldman Sachs to work in its liability management
team, according to a source familiar with the matter.
McNiven Young started as an analyst at the US bank in May
2013 and was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to
his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked in UBS's debt capital
markets liability management group between September 2011 and
May 2013.
McNiven Young's hire comes following the departure of Rasmus
Persson, who left Deutsche for Goldman in July. He will join the
US bank in the Autumn and will focus on UK financial
institutions within the bank's DCM team.
(Reporting by Philip Wright, writing by Helene Durand, editing
by Julian Baker and Gareth Gore)