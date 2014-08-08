MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Credit Suisse's Nick Brice - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Marcato Capital urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
Aug 8 Deutsche Bank AG has hired high-yield debt trader Nick Brice from Credit Suisse Group AG , Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the move.
Brice, who has focused on trading debt tied to the energy sector, will start at the Frankfurt-based bank later this year as a director, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1oJ4jww)
* Microvision awarded development and supply contract for laser beam scanning system by a leading technology company
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.