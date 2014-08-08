版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 12:46 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Credit Suisse's Nick Brice - Bloomberg

Aug 8 Deutsche Bank AG has hired high-yield debt trader Nick Brice from Credit Suisse Group AG , Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the move.

Brice, who has focused on trading debt tied to the energy sector, will start at the Frankfurt-based bank later this year as a director, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1oJ4jww)
