REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 14 Tim Dowling, who oversaw market risk for Deutsche Bank's structured finance and non-core unit, has retired from the German bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Dowling is being replaced by Daniel Britz, who will be based in London, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1Bg3xwH)
Dowling, who joined Germany's largest lender in 1997, retired this month, Bloomberg said.
The departure is not due to concerns raised by regulators, who have pushed banks to improve controls, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the move.
Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.