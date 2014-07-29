CORRECTED-Deutsche hires former Itaú analyst Vieira for debt research

(Corrects July 28 story to say Africa instead of Asia in paragraph 1)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, July 28 Deutsche Bank AG hired former Itaú BBA analyst Eduardo Vieira to head corporate debt research for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Vieira, who left Itaú BBA last week after two and half years covering Brazilian corporate debt, will report to Drausio Giacomelli, Deutsche Bank's head of emerging market research, the spokeswoman said. Prior to Itaú BBA, Vieira had worked at Credit Suisse Group AG in New York.

The analyst will join Deutsche Bank in September. Messages and calls to Vieira's mobile phone seeking comment were unanswered.

Deutsche Bank has witnessed departures at its fixed-income and equity research units in Latin America in recent months. They included corporate debt analyst Denis Parisien and Mario Pierry, who for several years was a senior banking industry analyst and head of Latin America equity research from São Paulo. (Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)