MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Vitale for power group

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank tapped Sal Vitale as
a managing director in its natural resources corporate banking
coverage group. He joined the bank from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, where he spent 15 years.
Vitale will lead Deutsche Bank's corporate banking coverage
efforts in the oil and gas sector and expand the bank's power
and utilities portfolio.
He will be based in New York and report to Deutsche Bank
head of corporate banking coverage Stefan James.
