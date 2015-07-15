MOVES-Deutsche hires China ECM head from UBS

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
HONG KONG, July 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Kefei Li from UBS, where he was head of equity capital markets for China, according to sources familiar with the move. At Deutsche, where he will take on a senior ECM role, Li will be based in Hong Kong. He is expected to start in October and report to Bhupinder Singh, co-head of Asia Pacific corporate banking and securities, and Mark Hantho, global head of equity capital markets. UBS confirmed Li's resignation but declined to comment further. His appointment comes after Neil Kell resigned as Deutsche's head of equity capital markets for Asia, excluding Japan, earlier this year. Kell agreed to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch as chairman of international equity capital markets. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert and Ken Wang)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.