MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth appoints managing director for Americas

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the asset and wealth management arm of Deutsche bank AG, appointed Carolyn Patton as a managing director in its Americas unit.
Based in New York, Patton will work with investment consultants based in the Americas.
Patton joins from Turner Investments, an investment manager based in Pennsylvania.
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.