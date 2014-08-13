版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四 03:49 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth appoints managing director for Americas

Aug 13 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the asset and wealth management arm of Deutsche bank AG, appointed Carolyn Patton as a managing director in its Americas unit.

Based in New York, Patton will work with investment consultants based in the Americas.

Patton joins from Turner Investments, an investment manager based in Pennsylvania.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐