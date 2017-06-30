FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
MOVES-Deutsche’s Stefanick switches to Evercore
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午10点28分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Deutsche’s Stefanick switches to Evercore

记者 Christopher Spink

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Paul Stefanick, Deutsche Bank’s chairman of global corporate and investment banking, is leaving the German lender after eight years to become a senior managing director at expanding advisory specialist Evercore.

Stefanick will primarily advise major multinational clients at Evercore and be a “senior leader” of the company, joining its management committee.

Stefanick only took up his most recent role at Deutsche in September after Mark Fedorick, global head of debt capital markets, was made head of CIB in the Americas. In March Deutsche created a new CIB division, including markets, under CFO Marcus Schenck and Garth Ritchie.

Former CIB head Jeff Urwin has also left but Deutsche has been active recruiting new M&A bankers in the Americas this year too. This week it hired Bill White as head of US life sciences from Citigroup.

