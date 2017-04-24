版本:
MOVES-Dimmock switches from Lloyds to Moody’s

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Corporate loan specialist Ian Dimmock has left Lloyds to become vice president for relationship management in EMEA at Moody’s Investor Services.

Dimmock spent 21 years at the UK bank where he was director, corporate loan markets, focusing on origination of corporate multi-bank loan deals.

He will also work on structured finance business development. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
