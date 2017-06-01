UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva

(ADDS details of Silva's role at GECC)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.

Silva will also chair DLA Piper's financial services regulatory subgroup. He joins from GE Capital Corp., where he led compliance and regulatory activities across nine countries. He also managed all aspects of GECC's compliance with the Dodd-Frank Act and advised on the company's subsequent "de-designation" as a systemically important financial institution.

Prior to joining GECC in 2013, Silva spent 21 years with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater)