MOVES-Eastspring Investments appoints new CEO for Japan business

Aug 28 Eastspring Investments, the asset management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia, appointed Tsukasa Sekizaki as president and chief executive of Eastspring Investments Japan.

Sekizaki joins from Deutsche Bank AG, Japan, where he served as president and CEO of Deutsche Trust Company Ltd and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.

The appointment, effective mid-September, follows the resignation of Koji Wada, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Eastspring Investments, part of Prudential Corporation Asia, is Prudential Plc's asset management business in Asia.
