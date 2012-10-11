版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 00:12 BJT

E.ON Asia hires Vitol coal trader Burns Ye

LONDON Oct 11 E.ON has hired coal industry veteran Burns Ye as its trading representative for the Asia-Pacific region, the utility said on Thursday.

Burns, a Chinese national with over 10 years experience of the coal business, was coal marketing manager for Vitol Asia for the past two years. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)

