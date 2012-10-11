E.ON Asia hires Vitol coal trader Burns Ye

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Oct 11 E.ON has hired coal industry veteran Burns Ye as its trading representative for the Asia-Pacific region, the utility said on Thursday.
Burns, a Chinese national with over 10 years experience of the coal business, was coal marketing manager for Vitol Asia for the past two years. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.