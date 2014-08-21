MOVES-Euronext names new head of post-trade business

LONDON Aug 21 European exchange operator
Euronext said on Thursday it has appointed Andrew
Simpson as head of its post-trade business.
Post-trade services include clearing - the transfer of
ownership of securities after they have been traded - custody
and settlement.
Simpson will be responsible for Euronext's relationship with
clearing house LCH.Clearnet and developing its clearing strategy
for the cash and derivative markets.
He has previously worked for Rate Validation Services, which
recently won a mandate to calculate benchmark interest rate
Libor, and central counterparty EuroCCP. He will report to Lee
Hodgkinson, head of markets and global sales.
Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, Lisbon and London, also named Hugo Rocha as member of
the management board responsible for commercial and sales
activities at subsidiary Interbolsa, the central securities
depository for the Portuguese market. He will start on Sept. 1.
Euronext was spun off from parent Intercontinental Exchange
in June. Earlier this month it reported a 5.2 percent
rise in second-quarter revenue thanks to an uptick in listings
and higher cash trading volumes.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)