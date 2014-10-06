版本:
MOVES-Falcon Private Bank appoints new global head of private banking

DUBAI Oct 6 Falcon Private Bank has appointed Erich Pfister as its global head of private banking, effective January 1, 2015, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pfister joins the Zurich-based bank from Credit Suisse , where he was head market area United Kingdom and international, the statement said.

Falcon is owned by Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments , which in turn is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment Company, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
