MOVES-F&C appoints two directors to global rates and money markets team

Aug 28 F&C Investments, a unit of Bank of Montreal (BMO) Global Asset Management, appointed Sujay Shah and Paul Robinson as directors to its global rates and money markets team.

Shah, who will focus on global and UK bond portfolios, joined F&C in July 2014 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Robinson joined the team in June from ICAP and will focus on short duration interest rate strategies and money markets.

BMO Global Asset Management is a part of BMO Financial Group .