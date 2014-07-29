版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 12:56 BJT

MOVES-Franklin Templeton names retail head for Greater China, SE Asia

July 29 Franklin Templeton Investments appointed Isabella Chan as head of retail business for Greater China and Southeast Asia, effective mid-July.

Chan was earlier head of sales & marketing for Greater China.

Chan has been with Franklin Templeton since 2000, and has held various positions, including network manager for the Emerging Markets team and fund treasury management roles for Asia.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐