MOVES-Franklin Templeton names retail head for Greater China, SE Asia

Diamond Offshore posts 73 pct fall in profit
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
July 29 Franklin Templeton Investments appointed Isabella Chan as head of retail business for Greater China and Southeast Asia, effective mid-July.
Chan was earlier head of sales & marketing for Greater China.
Chan has been with Franklin Templeton since 2000, and has held various positions, including network manager for the Emerging Markets team and fund treasury management roles for Asia.
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* First cobalt to acquire 70% interest in 190 square kilometres in the DR congo