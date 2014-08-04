版本:
2014年 8月 4日

MOVES-Standard Chartered names Fred Leung head of M&A, China

Aug 4 Fred Leung has been appointed the head of mergers & acquisitions, Greater China, at Standard Chartered , effective immediately.

Leung, who was previously investment director at Meridian Capital, will be based in Hong Kong. He will report to global mergers & acquisitions head, Tom Willett. (Bangalore newsroom)
