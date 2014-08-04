MOVES-Standard Chartered names Fred Leung head of M&A, China

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 Fred Leung has been appointed the head of mergers & acquisitions, Greater China, at Standard Chartered , effective immediately.
Leung, who was previously investment director at Meridian Capital, will be based in Hong Kong. He will report to global mergers & acquisitions head, Tom Willett. (Bangalore newsroom)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.