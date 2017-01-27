General Atlantic names Escobari global investments co-chairman, blog says

SAO PAULO Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has
tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become
co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment
committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.
According to the Brazil Journal blog, Escobari will continue
to lead General Atlantic's investments in Brazil. He will
relocate to New York from São Paulo, the blog said.
Late last year, General Atlantic hired Marcelo Kayath, a
former banker with Credit Suisse Group AG in Brazil, as
a special advisor with a focus in Brazil and other Latin
American markets, the blog said. Reuters reported Kayath's
departure in January 2015.
Under Escobari, General Atlantic made some of the fund's
most profitable investments in Brazil, including information
technology provider Linx SA, loyalty plan company
Smiles SA and online travel agency Decolar.com, which
Reuters reported in November was considering an initial public
offering on Nasdaq.
Escobari, a Bolivian national who has lived in Brazil for
almost two decades, joined General Atlantic from peer Advent
International Corp almost five years ago.
Calls to a General Atlantic spokesman in São Paulo were not
immediately responded. Efforts to contact Escobari and Kayath
were not immediately successful.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)