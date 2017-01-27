UPDATE 1-General Atlantic names Escobari global investments co-chairman -source

(Updates with source comments throughout)
SAO PAULO Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has
tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become
co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment
committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
Escobari will continue to lead General Atlantic's
investments in Brazil and will relocate to New York from São
Paulo later this year, the person added. Brazilian financial
blog Brazil Journal reported the move earlier on Friday.
Late last year, General Atlantic hired Marcelo Kayath, a
former banker with Credit Suisse Group AG in Brazil, as
a special adviser with a focus on Brazil and other Latin
American markets, the blog said.
A General Atlantic spokesman in São Paulo did not
immediately comment on Escobari's appointment. Efforts to
contact the executive were not immediately successful.
Under Escobari, General Atlantic made some of the fund's
most profitable investments in Brazil, including information
technology provider Linx SA, loyalty plan company
Smiles SA and online travel agency Decolar.com, which
Reuters reported in November was considering an initial public
offering on Nasdaq.
Escobari, a Bolivian national who has lived in Brazil for
almost two decades, joined General Atlantic from peer Advent
International Corp almost five years ago.
