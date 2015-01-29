CORRECTED-MOVES-Glencore copper trader Le Page leaves after almost 20 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
ZURICH, May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,106 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
MELBOURNE Jan 29 Glencore physical copper trader Sebastien Le Page has resigned after almost two decades working at one of the world's top commodity trading houses, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
Le Page, who is based at the global resource giant's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, resigned this week, the source said.
Le Page joined Glencore's copper traffic desk in 1997 before becoming a trader in 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also co-owns two restaurants in Zurich, his profile says.
His departure comes 18 months after Glencore's takeover of Xstrata in May 2013 and almost four years since the firm's stock market listing in 2011 made many senior executives paper millionaires.
Glencore was unable to immediately comment.
MILAN, May 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday it was ready to buy portfolio management assets to beef up its fee-based business and help lift group profits.
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad