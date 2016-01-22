MOVES-Goldman appoints Arienti to lead prime brokerage consulting

LONDON Jan 22 Investment bank Goldman Sachs has appointed Lucia Arienti to head up the prime brokerage consulting team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a spokesman said on Friday.

Arienti, who started her new job on Monday, has been with the company for 13 years and previously worked in the prime brokerage sales team.

She replaces William Douglas, who left to help start up a new European credit-focused hedge fund, Caius Capital. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan)