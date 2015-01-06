MOVES-Goldman Sachs appoints Drake-Brockman as co-head EMEA prime brokerage - memo

LONDON Jan 6 Goldman Sachs has appointed Rob Drake-Brockman as co-head of its EMEA prime brokerage unit, an internal company memo seen by Reuters said.

Drake-Brockman joins the Prime Services leadership team and will share responsibility for prime brokerage with Puneet Malhi, who assumes additional responsibility for the firm's EMEA futures and clearing businesses, the memo said.

Drake-Brockman is currently responsible for the European Equity Capital Markets business on the public side, the memo said, and had previously worked in equity sales after joining the company in 2006. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)