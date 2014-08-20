MOVES-Goldman Sachs credit sales co-head John Shaffer to leave

Aug 20 John Shaffer, who co-heads Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's New York credit sales, will leave by the end
of the year, a company spokeswoman said.
Avanish Bhavsar, who currently oversees cross-assets sales
will take over the additional role of co-head of credit sales
for the U.S. with Jon Meltzer, Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Tiffany
Galvin said.
Galvin said an internal memo to announce the departure did
not mention Shaffer's future plans.
Shaffer joined Goldman in 2007, was named a partner in 2010
and took charge as the co-head of credit sales in 2012,
according to Bloomberg, who first reported the news. (bloom.bg/1oR1gE4)