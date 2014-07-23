MOVES--Goldman Sachs names Tim Leissner as chairman of Southeast Asia -memo

HONG KONG, July 23 Goldman Sachs has
appointed Tim Leissner as chairman of Southeast Asia, in an
effort to strengthen the firm's investment banking client
relationships in the region, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters on Wednesday.
Leissner, who will relocate back to Singapore from Hong
Kong, is taking up a role last held by L. Brooks Entwistle, who
retired from Goldman Sachs in November 2012.
Leissner was previously based in Singapore as head of
investment banking for Southeast Asia, until he moved to Hong
Kong in March 2011. He will retain his duties as vice chairman
of investment banking in Asia, excluding Japan, the memo said.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the
memo.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)