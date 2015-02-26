MOVES-Goldman adds to its M&A leadership team

BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
Feb 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had promoted two regional heads of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business to global M&A co-heads, and made one of its previous global M&A co-heads a global M&A co-chairman.
Michael Carr, most recently head of Americas M&A, and Gilberto Pozzi, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa M&A, will join Gregg Lemkau as global M&A co-heads, according to a memo sent by the three leaders of Goldman's broader investment bank, Richard Gnodde, David Solomon and John Waldron.
Gene Sykes, most recently global M&A co-head, was named global M&A co-chairman alongside current co-heads Tim Ingrassia, Jack Levy and Paul Parker. The move represents a shift from a managerial role into a more client-facing role.
"Gene, with 31 years of experience at the firm, has been instrumental in shaping and defining our M&A franchise across a range of businesses and regions," Gnodde, Solomon and Waldron wrote in the memo. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
* Has sold 17.5 pct of its shareholding in Appletiser South Africa (ASA) to black owned investment company African Pioneer Group (APG)