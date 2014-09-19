版本:
MOVES-Goldman's Rapp named head of U.S. investment grade trading

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has promoted Gary Rapp to head of U.S. investment grade trading, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Rapp had previously been the head credit trader in the financials sector at the Wall Street bank, said the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss internal personnel matters. His promotion was announced in a memo earlier this week.

Rapp is a managing director who joined Goldman in 1999. He reports to Jason Brauth, a partner who heads both investment grade and high-yield credit trading for the bank.

The credit trading business, overseen globally at Goldman Sachs by Justin Gmelich, involves trading corporate bonds, municipal bonds, bank loans and related derivatives. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andrew Hay)
