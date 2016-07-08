Goldman Sachs hires former EU chief Barroso

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 8 Goldman Sachs has hired the former head of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso as an advisor and non-executive chairman of its international unit, the U.S.-based investment bank said on Friday.
Barroso served as president of the European Commission from 2004 to 2014, and as prime minister of Portugal from 2002 to 2004.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, writing by Lawrence White)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.