MOVES-Barroso joins Goldman Sachs as non-executive chairman

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Former president of the European
Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has joined Goldman Sachs as a
non-executive chairman in its international business and adviser
to the wider group.
Barroso served as EC president from 2004 to 2014, and before
that was prime minister of Portugal from 2002 to 2004. He was
first elected to the Portuguese parliament in 1985, and held
positions including state secretary for home affairs, state
secretary for foreign affairs and cooperation, and minister for
foreign affairs in successive governments.
"Jose Manuel brings immense insights and experience to
Goldman Sachs, including a deep understanding of Europe," said
Michael Sherwood and Richard Gnodde, who co-head the
international business, in a statement.
"We look forward to working with him as we continue to help
our clients navigate the challenging and uncertain economic and
market environment," they added.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)