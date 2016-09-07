MOVES-Goldman co-head of Global FICC retires

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs global co-head of
fixed income commodity and currency trading Tom Cornacchia, is
exiting the bank, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
Goldman has tapped John Willian, global head of prime
services, to replace Cornacchia as co-head with Jim Esposito.
Jeff Nedelman, head of Americas equities sales, will assume
Willian's old post and Jack Sebastian and Tony Pasquariello will
become co-heads of US equities sales.
Cornacchia has been with Goldman for 14 years through boom
and bust cycles in FICC trading. Prior to assuming his current
role in 2013, he was head of FICC Americas sales. He had also
been head of US credit sales and co-head of mortgages.
