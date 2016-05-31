MOVES-Goldman CMBS banker Strain leaves firm

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - Jonathan Strain, co-head of US commercial real estate finance at Goldman Sachs, has left the firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Strain joined Goldman about two years ago from JP Morgan where he was the head of CMBS capital markets.
Ted Borter will act as Goldman's sole head of US commercial real estate finance, the source said.
Strain could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.