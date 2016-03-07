MOVES-Goldman taps Scher for risk management post

NEW YORK, March 7 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs tapped Susie Scher
to run its Americas investment grade capital markets and risk
management group - a new group that combines financing and risk
management solutions.
In an internal memo obtained by IFR, Goldman said the new
group will be responsible for its investment grade capital
markets, syndicate, liability and risk management efforts across
corporates and financial institutions.
Scher joined the firm in 1997. She was most recently head of
investment grade capital markets/syndicate and liability
management in the Americas. She was named managing director in
2001 and partner in 2006.
Within the group, Eric Jordan was named head of the risk
management, which will now combine the corporate and FIG risk
management functions.
Jordan joined Goldman in 2000. He has been head of the
corporate derivatives business in the Americas since 2011.
Jonny Fine, who currently leads the Americas investment
grade syndicate desk, will assume responsibilities for the FIG
financing effort. Dave Marcinek will continue to facilitate
coordination across all products for the FIG client base.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)