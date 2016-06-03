MOVES-Goldman Sachs CMBS banker to start fund

NEW YORK, June 3 (IFR) - The co-head of US commercial real estate finance at Goldman Sachs has left to start a new fund that will invest in real estate debt, sources familiar with the matter told IFR.

Jonathan Strain has been a key figure in the US$588bn CMBS market after decades of originating commercial mortgage loans and selling securities to investors.

He joined Goldman about two years ago from JP Morgan, where he was head of CMBS capital markets.

After Strain's gardening leave ends in August, he is expected to target investments in new CMBS B-pieces and mezzanine commercial real estate loans.

B-pieces are the riskiest 5% of securities in a CMBS deal that shoulder the first dollars of loss if any loans in a securitized pool sour.

They are sold through negotiated transactions weeks before a CMBS deal hits the market. Best-case scenarios on returns are estimated at 15%-20%, the sources said.

Strain's move into the niche area comes at a pivotal time for the CMBS market.

Risk retention rules that take hold at year-end will begin placing restrictions on both buyers and originators of B-pieces.

These include - for the first time - barring B-piece holders from selling any portion of these securities for at least five years, which would force investors to keep more of their capital on the line for longer than in the past.

Many fear these restrictions could shrink the sector's already limited buyer base and slow new securitizations.

Strain did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)